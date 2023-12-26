Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.65 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.39. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.52 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

