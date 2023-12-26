Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.29 and its 200-day moving average is $445.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

