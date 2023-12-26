Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 42,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

