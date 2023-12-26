easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

