Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

