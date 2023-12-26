Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 41.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 60.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

