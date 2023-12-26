Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

