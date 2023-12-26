Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 520 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $412.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.99 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

