DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE DV opened at $37.40 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $170,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,449.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,796 shares of company stock worth $1,638,393. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

