Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.