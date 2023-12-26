Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

