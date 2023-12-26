DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DISH Network by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DISH Network by 54.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

DISH stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

