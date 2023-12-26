Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.55.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
