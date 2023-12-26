DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 544 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $802.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

