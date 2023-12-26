DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 17,814 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

