DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.