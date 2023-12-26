DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $7.02 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

