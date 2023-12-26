DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

