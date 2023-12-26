DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEI opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.