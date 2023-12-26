DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,589.08 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,449.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

