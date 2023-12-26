DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

