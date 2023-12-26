DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

