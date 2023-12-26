DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $164,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.