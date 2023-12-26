DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 5,676 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.