DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

