Dash Acquisitions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.