DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002576 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $231.03 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,534,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,184,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

