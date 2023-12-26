Danaher Co. (DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 26th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.07.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.