Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

