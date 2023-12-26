CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.02. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

