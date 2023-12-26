Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.