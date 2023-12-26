CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 805 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup cut their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $540.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.78. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $597.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.