CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 729 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 48.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

