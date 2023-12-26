CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 552 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCO opened at $387.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.86 and a 200 day moving average of $342.57.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

