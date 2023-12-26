CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

