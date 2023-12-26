CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 62,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

