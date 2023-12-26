CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.79. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

