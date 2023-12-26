CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 21,458 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,883,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

