CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

XMLV opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $957.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

