CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

