CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 13,877 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

