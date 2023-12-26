CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

