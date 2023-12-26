CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 12,430 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $302.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $304.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

