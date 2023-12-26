CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 11,520 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.