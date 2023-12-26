CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
