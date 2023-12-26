CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $354.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

