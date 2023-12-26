CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

