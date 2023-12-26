CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $1,121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $956.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

