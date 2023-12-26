CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

