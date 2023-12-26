CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

